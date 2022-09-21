Building explosion in Chicago leaves 8 people hospitalized

On Tuesday, an explosion on Chicago’s West Side caused a red-brick structure to partially collapse, sending eight people to the hospital, including three who had serious or life-threatening injuries, according to the city’s fire department.

The upper levels at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue have damage, according to pictures and a video the fire department put online. The footage displayed parked cars with damage from fallen rubble and stones strewn around the corner structure.

The Chicago Fire Department posted on Twitter that it was unclear what caused the explosion, which forced the evacuation of a nearby building.

According to the fire department, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the bomb squad of Chicago were both present. While rescue workers looked for trapped victims, at least ten ambulances were stationed nearby.

According to NBC News, citing Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman, firefighters were believed to have saved every person inside the approximately 35-unit structure that had collapsed.