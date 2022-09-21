Congress suspends local committee secretary after Savarkar’s photo on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ banner at Aluva triggers row

Nedumbassery: The local committee of Congress accidentally used the photo of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on a banner of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ placed at Athani near Nedumbassery to promote the foot march. As the banner triggered a controversy, the district congress committee suspended the local committee secretary Suresh.

The banner was displayed as part of welcoming the 3,570 km foot march led by Rahul Gandhi through the area. The banner at Aluva put up by Congress workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival here has an image of Savarkar between Govind Ballabh Pant and Chandra Shekhar Azad (mistakenly written in the banner as Chander). After the organisers learned about the mistake, a photo of Mahatma Gandhi was used to cover the image of Savarkar and hide it from the public eye.

Notably, the incident happened hours before the entry of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the area. The district leadership took action against the local committee secretary over serious lapses in coordinating the campaign.The Savarkar photo quickly made rounds on social media much to the delight of BJP trolls.