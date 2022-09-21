JP Nadda to meet with senior party figures in Gujarat today

J P Nadda, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will meet with senior Gujarat BJP leaders on Wednesday at the state party headquarters in Gandhinagar, a local party leader announced.

In advance of the state Assembly elections scheduled for December of this year, Nadda is starting a two-day tour to Gujarat, which is governed by the BJP.

The BJP president will meet with senior Gujarat BJP leaders on Wednesday at Shree Kamalam, the party’s headquarters in the state capital Gandhinagar, the BJP announced. He will also speak to professors at Ahmedabad’s Tagore Hall about the BJP’s ideology, according to the statement.

Nadda spoke to a group of elected members of the Gujarat BJP’s local urban and panchayat bodies on Tuesday in Rajkot. Because their party is the only one with an ideology, he had told party members in the state not to worry about the upcoming Assembly elections.