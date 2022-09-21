Kurmi tribe protest demanding inclusion in ST list, Several trains cancelled

The Adivasi Kurmi Samaj’s ongoing protest of blocking rail tracks has seriously affected train service on the South Eastern Railways. On Tuesday, they began protesting in support of the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

People were observed gathering at the Kustaur train station on the South Eastern Railway’s Purulia-Adra railway line as the protest began its second day. This line is now totally closed to train traffic. Some trains have been rerouted, and others have been cancelled.

In addition to Purulia, protesters have also blocked trains in the Jhargram region, which has impacted hundreds of passengers’ travel plans. Due to the ongoing protest, a number of trains on the SER route connecting South India and Eastern India have been cancelled.