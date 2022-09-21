Man’s bail request denied by court in connection with threatening Yogi Adityanath

A man from Rajasthan who allegedly threatened to use a bomb to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had his bail plea denied by a court here. The threat was conveyed over WhatsApp to a police helpline. On August 12, Sarfaraz was taken into custody in Rajasthan.

Special Judge Dr. Avnish Kumar rejected the request for bail and stated that the case involved cybercrime and was also connected to public and national security. The judge ruled that he is not eligible for bail at this time.

According to the court, Sarfaraz sent the WhatsApp message using his cousin Shahid’s name with the goal of instilling terror in the public. Government Counsel Dheeraj Singh said that, a case was filed on August 2 in this regard.