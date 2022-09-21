Zelenskiy sees limited prospects for negotiations with Putin

The likelihood of having discussions with Vladimir Putin to end the war is dwindling, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who added that it would only be possible if Putin removed his troops from Ukrainian land.

In an interview with German television station BILD, Zelenskiy said that although Ukraine had no control over when Putin’s authority in Russia will expire, he intended to negotiate with Moscow from a position of strength.

Zelenskiy continued to urge Germany to give Ukraine weaponry and air defence systems, claiming that doing so would save lives.