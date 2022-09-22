EU’s Russia sanctions should be lifted: Hungary PM Viktor Orban

According to a report published late on Wednesday by the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary said, ‘the European Union’s sanctions against Russia should be lifted.

In an email response to Reuters, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs verified the remarks.

The comments were made by Orban, a harsh opponent of EU, sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, on Wednesday, just before the start of the fall election season.

Without citing a source, Magyar Nemzet quoted Orban as claiming that the EU sanctions have raised inflation and gas costs, and that if they were lifted, gas prices would immediately drop by 50% and inflation would also decrease.

Orban, who had previously maintained that the sanctions were hurting Europe more than Russia, was reported that without sanctions, Europe might restore strength and prevent an impending recession.

Orban shared a post from the party meeting on his Facebook page, ‘the sanctions imposed by Brussels have plunged Europe into an energy catastrophe.’

Orban claimed in July that the EU had ‘shot itself in the lungs’ by imposing ill-advised economic sanctions on Russia, which, if not reversed, run the risk of wrecking the European economy.