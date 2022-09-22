Major unexpected prisoner swap announced by Russia and Ukraine

The largest prisoner exchange since the war began was unexpectedly carried out by Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday. Nearly 300 people were involved, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who oversaw the lengthy Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year.

Two Britons and a Moroccan who had received a death sentence in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine were among the foreigners freed. Four further Britons, two Americans, a Croatian, and a Swedish citizen were also released.

Given that Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier on the day announced a partial force mobilisation in an apparent escalation of the conflict that started in February, the timing and size of the transfer surprised everyone. Separatists who support Russia had previously stated that the Mariupol commanders will face charges.

The transfer, which included assistance from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, had been prepared for a considerable amount of time and required hard negotiating, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 215 Ukrainians, the most of whom were taken prisoner when Mariupol fell, were freed as per the conditions of the agreement.

Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of a pro-Russian party that was outlawed and was charged with treason, as well as 55 other Russians, pro-Moscow Ukrainians, and others were sent back in return.

‘Clearly, this is a win for our nation and for our entire society. The fact that 215 families can see their loved ones safe and at home is also very important,’ according to Zelenskiy’s video speech.

‘We keep all of our people in mind and work to protect every Ukrainian. This is what Ukraine stands for, what defines us as a people and sets us apart from our adversaries.’