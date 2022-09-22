Mamata Banerjee instructs, Make sure no roads are blocked during Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned ministers and local leaders not to block roads during the Durga Puja and festivities. While opening his pandal in Sreebhumi, CM Banerjee addressed this to Bengal Minister Sujit Bose.

The statement is true because MLA from Bidhannagar’s Durga Puja pandal last year was built after the design of the tallest building in the world. However, it was shut down because, in addition to disturbing some pilots, the laser show also drew a large crowd.

‘I will request Sujit (babu), please make sure that roads are not blocked. It should not happen that people miss flights due to roadblock crowds here or people fail to go past this road. Gourav Sharma is the new commissioner here. Gourav, if that sort of thing happens, tell me immediately and I will do whatever needed.’

‘Lakhs and lakhs of people come here to see this puja. So, you when you are a minister you have to look at commoners also. It is your duty. I keep very updated during Durga Puja. When people roam about on the streets I become their watchman. I keep every update on everywhere and what is happening so I will take every inch of update. If any mishap happens then my language will change toward you (babu),’ the West Bengal chief minister said.

On Thursday, Mamata started Durga Puja inauguration. Today, Mamata inaugurated Tala Bridge, which has been out of service for years, as well as Durga Puja.