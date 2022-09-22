Meloni to become first female PM of the most right-wing government in Italy since World War Two

Sunday’s legislative elections in Italy have the potential to make history by electing the nation’s first female prime minister to lead its most right-wing administration since World War Two.

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI), a nationalist party, received just 4% of the vote in 2018, but is predicted to receive about 25% of the vote this time, giving a coalition of conservative allies a substantial legislative majority.

In Italy, there is a mentality that says ‘let’s try her now, we’ve tried everyone else,’ according to Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of the political risk advisory firm Teneo.

If the tough-talking Meloni is successful, she will have to deal with a number of difficult obstacles, such as rising energy prices, a crushing mountain of debt, a potential recession, and an increasingly hazardous conflict in Ukraine.

There are certainly going to be a lot of expectations placed on the 45-year-old Rome resident who is pledging to reduce taxes and crack down on immigration.