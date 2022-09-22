Over 5,000 aspirants attend first day of Agniveer recruiting rally begins in Agra

On the first day of the Army recruitment rally for ‘Agniveers’ in Agra on Tuesday, more than 5,000 candidates took part. The Anand Engineering College in Keetham is hosting the 21-day project.

Participants in the physical examination included candidates from the districts of Lalitpur and Kasganj. During the test, the Army was in charge of maintaining security inside the area, and the local police were stationed outside.

Aspirants from 12 districts in UP, including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kasganj, and Hathras, have registered a total of 1.75 lakh entries.

According to Shantanu Pratap Singh, Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Lucknow, ‘the rally is being organised at the venue for the youth of 12 districts under the Army Recruitment Office in Agra.’

Only 5,170 of the 7,129 candidates who were scheduled to take the physical exam on Wednesday did so. Only after the aspirants’ identification documents and height had been verified were they permitted entry onto the grounds.

A 1,600-meter race served as the physical test’s first part. Those who were unable to finish the race were asked to come back later.