Raids conducted throughout India as part of massive NIA crackdown on PFI for terrorism, radicalization

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) performed searches at several locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and other states as part of a major operation against the Popular Front of India (PFI). This is the investigation agency’s biggest campaign against PFI and its connections across the nation.

These searches are being carried out at the residences and workplaces of those who organise training camps, support terrorism, and radicalise people into joining proscribed organisations. The searches were done by more than 200 NIA officers and raid team members.

Beginning at midnight, the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids at the houses of PFI leaders, including OMA Salam, the PFI chairman’s house in Manjeri, Malappuram district, and at PFI offices. While the raids are taking place, PFI workers have protested in front of OMA Salam’s Malappuram house.

The NIA has reported more than a dozen cases that involve PFI ties in recent days. According to NIA sources, the agency has recently conducted more than 100 searches in relation to the PFI connections in the country.