2nd T20I: India to face Australia today: Possible playing XI

Nagpur: In cricket, Team India will face Australia in the 2nd T20I of 3-match series. The match will be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. India had lost against Australia in the first T20I. Australia has gained a 1-0 lead in the series and will be keen to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the today’s match. On the other hand, India will look forward to levelling the series.

Also Read: IndiGo launches direct flights between Mumbai and UAE

Possible Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav/ Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson