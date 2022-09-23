BTS image from the film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appear enchanted.

Brahmastra, a movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt First part: At the box office, Shiva is roaring. Additionally, there are numerous Brahmastra hypotheses being circulated by admirers, and it now has a dedicated following. A monochromatic image of the soon-to-be parents from the movie Brahmastra is becoming viral on social media amid all the commotion.

In the image, the couple can be seen holding hands as Alia stands in front of Ranbir and the actor can’t stop staring at Alia. The image was captured during a Behind-the-scenes (BTS) scene involving the couple. In this unreleased photo, their warm chemistry and love are evident in spades.

Regarding Brahmastra, it was released on September 9 and features Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in significant parts. In the meantime, Ranbir’s upcoming film alongside Shraddha Kapoor is an untitled rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan. Along with Rashmika Mandanna, he also has Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

While Ranveer Singh will next be seen with Alia in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan star in her Hollywood first picture, Heart of the Stone. She will also appear in Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar.