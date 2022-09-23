Denmark to reintroduce mink breeding in 2023

Denmark’s agriculture ministry announced on Friday that when the present ban on mink breeding expires at the beginning of the year, it would not be renewed.

After ordering the killing of approximately 17 million mink in 2020 due to concerns that the animals would spread a mutated coronavirus strain, the government imposed the temporary ban.

After it became clear that there had been no legal justification for the demand to cull healthy mink, the decision sparked criticism.

Health authorities lifted the prohibition after determining that there was little risk to the general public’s health from restarting ‘substantially reduced mink production and by establishing infection prevention measures.’

When it comes to the issue of mink breeding in Denmark, the government has only considered public health, according to a statement from Agriculture Minister Rasmus Prehn.