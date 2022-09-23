Repeaters to get minus 6 marks ; Expert committee proposal upheld by HC

On Friday, the two-judge panel made up of acting chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice S Vishwajith Shetty approved the expert committee’s recommendations for evaluating repeaters after subtracting 6 points from their overall qualifying examination (QE) results in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The High Court also dismissed the government’s petition in line with the expert committee’s recommendation, and it instructed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to issue a new government directive on repeater evaluation based on the normalisation procedure suggested by the expert committee.

On September 20, a committee was established, chaired by Dr. B. Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council. The RMS method was used to determine the difference between the average marks received in mathematics, physics, and chemistry by candidates for the class of 2022–23 and those for the class of 2021 (Covid–19).

According to the normalisation process, students in the 2021 PU class will have their qualifying grades reduced by an average of 6 in physics, 5 in chemistry, and 7 in mathematics, for a total reduction of 6 points for every 100 qualifying marks. The ranking of post-Covid batch or fresher batch students may be somewhat impacted by applying the 50-50 split of QE and CET grades after normalisation when evaluating repeaters or Covid-19 batch students. Therefore, the seats in IT-related branches in colleges will be expanded to 10% in accordance with previous years’ preferred selection of seats in order to protect the interests of post-covid batch students.

The HC further noted that the repeaters’ legal counsel had failed to demonstrate the divergence between their proposal and that of the expert committee. The state government filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court before a two-judge bench after a single judge bench, justice Krishna Kumar, on September 3 granted the petition of the KCET repeaters and ordered a revaluation of KCET rankings by taking into account 50% of qualifying exam (QE) marks and 50% of CET marks. The state administration said that recognising 50% of QE scores for repeaters would be unfair for more than 1.75 lakh freshmen.