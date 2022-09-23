The US labels Iran’s demand to stop nuclear investigations as unrealistic

A U.S. official rejected Iran’s position as ‘unreasonable’ on Thursday. Iran said there was no point in renewing a 2015 nuclear agreement without assurances that the United States would not withdraw once more and until U.N. inspectors stopped looking into Tehran’s nuclear programme.

‘What is the point of having a fresh pact without offering guarantees that the U.S. would not violate again?’ asked Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in an apparent rejection of UN General Assembly efforts to break the impasse.

The French president Emmanuel Macron stated following a meeting with Raisi on Tuesday that ‘the ball on securing a nuclear deal with Iran is now in Tehran’s camp.’

Raisi, however, criticised the United States and the European partners for the deal’s inability to be revived at a televised press conference.

‘How can we reach a lasting accord if these probes are not completed? If Americans and Europeans honour their agreements, we can get a decent deal.’

The Islamic Republic wants the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, to stop its years-long investigations into inexplicable amounts of uranium detected at three secret facilities in Iran, in addition to assurances.

Senior U.S. State Department officials who spoke to reporters resisted placing pressure on the IAEA to end such investigations unless Iran delivers complete answers.