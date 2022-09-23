UAE based air carrier to launch new low-budget airline

Sharjah: Sharjah-based low-cost air carrier, Air Arabia has announced that it will launch a new low-budget airline. Air Arabia in association with DAL Group in Sudan will launch Air Arabia Sudan. The new low-cost airline will be based in Khartoum International Airport in Sudan.

Air Arabia informed that the new air carrier will be accessible to all income-groups and the ticket pricing model will be best-in-class. Passengers will be able to save by paying for only the services they want.

Air Arabia Sudan will operate a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft. All aircraft cabin interiors will be fitted with comfort seats, offering spacious economy cabin seat pitches.