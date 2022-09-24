A New Guinness World Record for John Cena

Another trophy is being added to John Cena’s collection.

With 650 wishes fulfilled, the wrestler-turned-actor has now surpassed the previous record held by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

No other celebrity has even come close to granting as many wishes as John Cena over the course of the decades-long history of the foundation. The actor is the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity.

Cena discussed the charity and how much he loves what he does when he was recognised in 2015 for granting 500 wishes.

Since 2002, when his professional wrestling career first got underway, Cena has been fulfilling wishes. Children began to ask him to fulfil their desires as his fame as a 16-time world champion increased.

As stated in the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s mission statement, ‘Wishes are more than simply a pleasant thing. Together, we make life-changing wishes for children with severe diseases. And they are far more than presents or isolated historical occurrences. Even the simple act of fulfilling their wish can give them the courage to follow through with their medical treatments.’ Cena responded, ‘I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. That’s why I keep granting kids’ desires. I never want to treat the kids or their family in a way that makes them feel like they are up against anything.