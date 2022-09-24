BJP MP in Madhya Pradesh claims to have cleaned a school bathroom with just his bare hands.

Janardan Mishra, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represents Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, may be seen in a viral video using his bare hands to clean the restroom of a girls school there.

The parliamentarian visited the school in Khatkhari on September 22 to take part in a plantation programme as the chief guest. This is when the video was taken.

According to accounts,Without waiting for any equipment, such as gloves or a brush, Mr. Mishra decided to clean the school’s restroom by himself using only water and his bare hands.

Mr. Mishra replied when questioned about it, ‘Everyone should keep their surroundings tidy. They have spread the message of cleanliness, from Mahatma Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’ He claimed that he cleaned the restroom to inspire people to maintain cleanliness.

Mr. Mishra also cleaned a school’s restroom in 2018, and at the time, a video of the incident went viral.