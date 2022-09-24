Bribery case; NHAI official detained by CBI in Patna

A Chief General Manager (CGM) of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) regional office in Patna, Bihar, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday for receiving a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh.

Sadre Alam was named as the accused. Along with two other workers from a private company, including the bribe giver, he was arrested.

The NHAI official was arrested after a case was filed against him and others on allegations that they demanded bribes from a private company’s Nashik-based officials in exchange for paying inflated bills, manipulating with measurement records, etc.

Eight different locations were searched, and the official’s office was where Rs 60 lakh in cash was also found after the searches. There are ongoing searches.