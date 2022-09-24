Farmer’s protest; Delhi-Ambala national highway blockade lifted!

Farmers in Haryana who had blocked the Delhi-Ambala National Highway near Shahabad in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Friday decided to break the blockage on Saturday. In a case brought by a farmers’ union led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni challenging the blockade of National Highway 44 earlier in the day, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued an order to the relevant authorities directing them to maintain the highway’s openness to traffic flow.

The court instructed the state to ‘guarantee NH-44 is maintained open for free flow and movement of traffic without any hindrance, so the general public is not put to inconvenience,’ in its instructions. A report on the actions done to comply with the directives issued was also requested by the HC, and was due on September 26 at the time of the next hearing. The Chief Secretary of Haryana was given this request.