Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India: Price and features

Mumbai: International tech giant, Google launched Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India. The device is priced at Rs. 4,499. It is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 4,199 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. It is available in the classic Snow colour and also includes a voice remote.

The device features HDMI connector and supports full-HD (1080p) streaming with HDR. The voice remote can be used to access the Google Assistant. Users can access various streaming apps and even control other connected smart home devices. There are also dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix. The Google TV interface offers access to over 1,000 apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and more.