I do not know if I can express what I shared with him on-screen, but Tabu claims that Irrfan Khan ‘redefined’ her life.

Bollywood actress Tabu who gave two of her most memorable performances in the films The Namesake and Maqbool, both of which starred the late actor, Irrfan Khan. After working with Irrfan, Tabu claims she ‘changed a lot,’ and he is the one who taught her to be loyal to her characters and to herself. In a recent interview, Tabu said that she could not share what she did on-screen with Irrfan with anyone else.

She said of the late actor, ‘He influenced me a lot and I changed a lot after working with him,’ in an interview with Film Companion. It is similar to those people who enter your life, redefine it, and alter the way you perceive things. I discovered how to bring my true self and my personalities into my work. ‘I can’t even begin to express what he meant to me,’ she continued, ‘but I can say what I shared with Irrfan on-screen, and that’s for everyone to see. I don’t know if I can or if I have shared it with anyone.’

While enjoying the success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu also spoke about another frequent partner of hers, Ajay Devgn. They just finished their tenth collaboration together, the film Bholaa, which he directed. Devgn is a ‘totally different human being’ when he assumes the role of director, according to Tabu. He changes into a ‘very serious’ man when he arrives on a movie set as a director from a friendly, laid-back individual. When he is directing, he (Devgn) moves into an entirely different realm. There is nothing around him. He adores directing so much that you can walk by him and he won’t notice, she added