Illegally constructed home of gangster Sube Gujjar demolished in Haryana

In the Manesar village of Baar Gujjar, the four-story illegally built home of gangster Sube Gujjar was demolished on Friday by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and the police. The property, which had a value of Rs 4 crore, was demolished as part of an ongoing campaign to demolish homes bought with the proceeds of crime. Sube Gujjar is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail.

‘A team of Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) razed the gangster’s house, built illegally on agricultural land, in Bar Gurjar village,’ a senior official told the news agency PTI.

Gangster Sube Gujjar is reportedly wanted by police in connection with 42 criminal cases in the districts of Gurugram, Mewat, Rewari, Palwal, and Delhi, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and an arms act. According to the police, Gujjar used to harass and threaten people in order to seize land and properties.

ACP Manesar Suresh Kumar, 150 or more police officers, and senior MCM officials were present during the demolition drive. Due to the intense rain, the civic body officials who had destroyed the house’s boundary walls on Thursday evening had to go back.