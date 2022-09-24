India defeats Australia in a shootout thanks to Rohit Sharma’s unblemished 46 in 20 shots.

Rohit Sharma’s sophisticated blitz helped India resume its winning ways. When Adam Zampa, a leg-spinner, interfered by taking the wickets of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, they were already in complete control of the game.

The asking price suddenly began to rise. The hosts needed 14 off seven balls as the contest ended after Hardik Pandya was dismissed. However, Rohit struck a sophisticated cut shot for a four against Pat Cummins to reduce the equation to 10 runs off the final over (he oozed sophistication the entire time).

With a six and a four off the first two balls from Daniel Sams, Dinesh Karthik put an end to the game. India levelled the three-match series by winning by six wickets with four balls remaining in a short game when they needed to win by 91 runs. Karthik’s captain gave him a warm hug, and it screamed relief at him.

In whatever format, an eight-over-a-side game is never a legitimate match. It’s a lottery, but India ran the possibility of losing their fourth T20I match in a row – against Australia in the opener and Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup – which would have likely infuriated the naysayers even more. In that regard, the victory was a nice release, with Rohit’s batting and Jasprit Bumrah’s blistering yorkers being notable highlights.