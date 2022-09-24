Indian Railways cancels 288 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has fully cancelled 210 trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter also partially cancelled 78 trains. These trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance-related works.

The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03037 , 03038 , 03085 , 03086 , 03091 , 03092 , 03094 , 03407 , 03408 , 03431 , 03432 , 03433 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04255 , 04256 , 04267 , 04268 , 04381 , 04382 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05117 , 05118 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05405 , 05406 , 05407 , 05408 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 08263 , 08264 , 08277 , 08278 , 08317 , 08318 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09514 , 09521 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11265 , 11266 , 11271 , 11272 , 11651 , 11652 , 12101 , 12119 , 12129 , 12130 , 12152 , 12221 , 12222 , 12593 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12879 , 13287 , 13288 , 13309 , 13343 , 13425 , 14123 , 14124 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15107 , 15108 , 17007 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18206 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18301 , 18302 , 18574 , 19207 , 19208 , 20807 , 20808 , 20810 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 20971 , 22139 , 22161 , 22162 , 22165 , 22512 , 22830 , 22868 , 22893 , 22939 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37846 , 52540 , 52541

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement