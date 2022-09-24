Misquoting PM Modi’s remarks on ‘not an era of war’ by the West; Report

Moscow has responded to the words and how the US and West have used them to criticise Russia, a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and told him that ‘today’s period is not of war’. Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India, reportedly responded to a question on PM Modi’s remark by saying that the West was misinterpreting it and selecting and choosing and overplaying a part. The Russian envoy claimed that the West simply uses quotes that agree with them and ignores the others.

The Russian representative also said that New Delhi’s account was in line with its stance on the matter from the outset. According to thorough reporting by WION, PM Modi expressed his viewpoint to Putin in pretty direct words at a meeting with him in Samarkand. Adding that democracy, diplomacy, and conversation have kept the globe together, PM Modi stated, ‘I know that today’s period is not an era of conflict, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this’. Putin said, ‘I know your views on the war in Ukraine, and I know the worries you frequently voice’.

‘We’re going to try our hardest to put a stop to this as quickly as we can. Unfortunately, the opposite side—the Ukrainian leadership—announced its rejection of further discussions and stated that it wished to pursue its objectives militarily, or as they say in the military world, ‘on the battlefield’. However, we will constantly keep you updated on what is occurring there’, the Russian President continued. Since then, the western nations have praised Prime Minister Modi’s comments and attempted to use it as leverage to put pressure on Moscow.

‘I think what you heard in Uzbekistan by the leaders of both China and India are indicative of the fact that Putin doesn’t have a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there to what he’s been doing in Ukraine,’ said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House. Additionally, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russia received messages from China and India that represented global concerns. According to Blinken, fears about the consequences of Russia’s assault against Ukraine are shared by China and India.