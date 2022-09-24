‘NyQuil chicken challenge’ interest surged after FDA warning; Report

The viral video challenge involving boiling chicken with the cold and flu medication NyQuil appears to have taken root among internet users. NyQuil chicken searches increased considerably after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about against doing it. According to TikTok, the number of searches increased from five on September 14 to almost 7,000 on September 21.

On September 15, the FDA released a statement alerting the public about social media videos recommending the cooking of chicken with NyQuil. The task is ridiculous and unappealing, just as it sounds. But it may also be quite dangerous. A medication’s characteristics can alter in a variety of ways after boiling, including making it significantly more concentrated. Even if you don’t consume the chicken, breathing the medication’s fumes while cooking might result in significant drug ingestion. Additionally, it can harm your lungs, the warning stated.

The majority of similar material on TikTok depicts people responding indignantly to the same video of a person frying chicken in NyQuil, according to TechCrunch. It is unknown how many of those searches resulted in individuals actually partaking in the trend.

According to a spokesman who talked to BuzzFeed, TikTok has redirected searches for ‘NyQuil chicken’ to a caution about online challenges. Responding to risky social media problems has proven to be challenging for both government organisations and the media. Even though the primary goal is to encourage individuals to avoid doing something, the situation ends up receiving greater attention.

The ‘Benadryl challenge’ is one such challenge that has even resulted in the deaths of several participants in the past. Two children’s families have filed a lawsuit against TikTok after their children, ages eight and nine, died while attempting a ‘blackout’ challenge.