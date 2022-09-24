Shashi Tharoor gets nomination forms collected for the ‘Congress president election’; Read on…

On September 24, 2022, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor collected the nomination forms for the AICC presidential election from the party headquarters in New Delhi, all but ensuring an election matchup between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party position.

On the first day of the commencement of the nomination process, Mr. Tharoor’s close aide Aalim Javeri picked up the nomination papers from the office of the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters here. After more than twenty years, the Congress is about to witness a struggle for the position of party leader, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot, who has declared his candidacy, anticipated to face Tharoor.

The Congress president told Mr. Tharoor that she would remain ‘neutral’ in the elections at their meeting on Monday, according to sources. Mr. Tharoor then announced his desire to run for office. In response to the rumour that there will be a ‘official candidate’, Sonia Gandhi supported the idea of additional persons running in the election.