‘Suicide cases’ have skyrocketed post-covid; SDRF to submit report to JK government

Suicides, attempted suicides, and extreme actions are all dramatically increasing in the Kashmir area. In the valley, roughly 127 persons died by suicide in the post-covid period, according to a research recently conducted by one of the government authorities. According to the data, since February 2021, there have been more than 365 suicide attempts in the Kashmir area. 365 suicide attempts were registered, according to statistics compiled by the State Disaster Response Force, of which 127 people died as a result of suicide and 238 people survived by taking drastic measures.

‘We started a mental health helpline called Sukhon, where we did a study in the valley where we collected data on how many suicide cases were reported in the Valley. The data that we have suggests that between February 2021 and June 2022, there were 365 suicide attempts by people during this period, 127 people died as a result of suicide, and 238 people survived these attempts. These are enormous numbers, and since Covidian, there has been a surge in suicide attempts,’ stated Haseeb Ul Rahman, Commandant SDRF, Kashmir.

The data also hints that the Budgam district in central Kashmir recorded the most suicide attempts. The Baramulla area of North Kashmir recorded 61 suicide attempts, while Budgam reported 72. 55 suicide attempts were recorded in the Anantnag district in South Kashmir, compared to 51 in Kupwara in North Kashmir. In Bandipora in North Kashmir, 34 suicide attempts were reported. 19 of these attempts were recorded in the Shopian area of South Kashmir, while 15 were reported in Pulwama. 25 suicide attempts were recorded from District Kulgam, and 17 from Srinagar City.

Also distributed were the statistics on the reported fatalities in various areas. 127 persons lost their lives as a result of severe measures, including 17 in Srinagar, 11, in Ganderbal, 8, in Bandipora, 9, in Shopian, 8, in Pulwama, 11, in Budgam, 31, in Anantnag, 10, in Kulgam, 15, in Baramulla, and 7, in Kupwara. According to the psychologists in the valley, post-coma stress brought on by multiple problems, including financial, interpersonal, and isolation challenges, is what prompted these drastic actions. The medical professionals believe that youth awareness has to be raised throughout the Kashmir Valley. Additionally, according to the physicians, there is a suicide contagion that has to be stopped.

There is a notion known as ‘suicide contagion,’ which states that 135 individuals are impacted by the suicide of one person. And of those 135 individuals, 60% are more prone to suicidal ideation. We observe the spread of the suicide epidemic in this way. The same phenomenon might often create more reported instances when it is localised to a single place. In terms of seeking therapy, Srinagar offers a lot more possibilities than other cities, and sometimes this may be owing to a shortage of treatment options or undoubtedly to the virus that is spreading, according to Dr. Zoya Mir, a clinical psychologist with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The report will be delivered by the SDRF to the Chief Secretary’s office in Jammu and Kashmir. And the government is expected to come out with a strategy to tackle the issue.