In the Kakapora area of the Pulwama district’s Kharbatapor, two terrorists shot and seriously injured two outsiders. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two foreign workers, Shamshad and Faizan Qadri, were shot by terrorists in the village of Kharbhatpora Ratnipora.

According to sources, one Bihar-born non-local labourer was shot by the terrorists. Locals took him to Pulwama’s district hospital after the incident.

Awaiting more information