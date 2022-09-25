Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

New Delhi: Indian low-cost airline, Akasa Air launched new domestic flight service. Akasa Air will start flight service to Guwahati and Agartala from next month.

The air carrier will operate direct flights on the Guwahati- Bengaluru route from 21 October. The cost of flight ticket is fixed at Rs Rs 8,644. The airline will also operate a direct flight between Guwahati and Agartala at fares starting at Rs 3,002.

At present, the Guwahati-Bengaluru route is served by direct flights by IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara. The Agartala-Guwahati route has direct flights by IndiGo and Flybig airlines.

Akasa Air had recently announced Delhi as the sixth destination on its network. Recently, the airline connected Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai and Mumbai. The airline started operations on 7th August and plans to operate more than 250 flights per week with 9 routes by 10 October 2022.