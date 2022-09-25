CPI state conference will begin on September 30

The Communist Party of India (CPI) state conference for Kerala will be held from September 30 to October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram,

The state conference, which is being organised as a lead-up to the 24th Party Congress of the CPI, will include a public assembly at Putharikandam Ground in the state capital on September 30 and a delegates’ meeting at Tagore Theatre from October 1-3.

On October 3, a new State Council will be chosen. The chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan and M. K. Stalin, will speak at a seminar on ‘Federalism and center-state relations’ on October 1 at 4 p.m. at Tagore Theatre repectively.

On September 30, at 4 o’clock, there will be a confluence of procession carrying the conference flag, banner, and flagpole at Putharikandam Ground. The flag will be greeted by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran after being brought by AIYF state secretary T T Jismon from the Martyrs’ Column in Vayalar.

K Prakash Babu, the state assistant secretary for the CPI, will greet the banner parade that will be led by AITUC state general secretary K P Rajendran from the Martyrs’ Column at Sooranad.

Sathyan Mokeri, the state assistant secretary for the CPI, would receive the flag pole brought from the Swadeshabhimani-Veeraraghavan Memorial in Neyyattinkara in a procession headed by the Kisan Sabha state president K Venugopalan Nair.

On October 1, at 9.30 am, Kanam will receive a torch brought in a procession from Jayaprakash Martyr’s Column, Kudappanakunnu, at Tagore Theatre, led by Mahila Sangham state secretary P Vasantham. The flag will be hoisted by the party’s senior leader C Divakaran, and then general secretary D Raja will open the delegates’ meeting.

The location of the delegate’s meeting is a memorial to Veliyam Bhargavan, while the public meeting’s location bears P K Vasudevan Nair’s name. The party will debate the political and working reports over the course of three days. Vandana Siva, an environmental activist, will open a lecture on Gandhi and modern India that will be placed at Ayyankali Hall on October 2. Binoy Viswam, member of the CPI central secretariat, will serve as the event’s host. 563 delegates will attend the meeting, said Kanam. The general convenor is Mankode Radhakrishnan, and the head of the welcome committee is Minister G R Anil.