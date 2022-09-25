IRCTC launches new tour package to Nepal: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new train tour package to Nepal. The new tour package is named ‘IRCTC Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra’. The 10-day tour will cover prominent places such as Ayodhya, Varanasi & Prayagraj in India and Pashupatinath (Kathmandu) in Nepal.

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav Tourists train in 3AC class. The journey will begin on October 28, 2022. Passengers can board at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Tundla, and Kanpur. The package will cost Rs 39850 for a single share. The cost include journey by 3AC class, accommodation, tour escort, security on the train, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and travel insurance. The total number of seats is 600.

Passengers can book a ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at www.irctctourism.com. For more details about the tour package, you can visit the official website at https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG07