KSRTC will launch low-floor service between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam modelled after Jan Shatabdi.

Between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has chosen to provide a “end-to-end” AC low-floor service.

The Jan Shatabdi Express model is the foundation of the idea. A cheap and cost-effective alternative to the Shatabdi Express is the Jan Shatabdi Express. Commoners are referred to as ‘Jan.’ As a more affordable variant of the Shatabdi Express, it offers unreserved classes, an air-conditioned chair car, and second class accommodation.

Also, this service will run without a conductor for the first time in KSRTC’s history.

The service is scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.10 am and arrive in Ernakulam at 9.40 am, except holidays. The return trip will set off at 5.30 and arrive at its destination at 9.50.

Two buses with push-back seats have been designated by KSRTC for the service.

The bus will only stop at two locations along the route to pick up passengers: the feeder station at Ayathil in Kollam and the one at Kommadi in Alappuzha. The buses will only stop there for a minute as well.

On Sunday, online reservations for the service will open. Additionally, travellers can purchase tickets at Thiruvananthapuram Central Bus Station and the feeder stations in Kollam and Alappuzha 30 minutes prior to departure.