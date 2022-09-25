Many people like defaming Bengal, which enrages me: Mamata Banerjee

Without giving names, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that ‘outsiders’ on social media are financing a deliberate narrative to defame Bengal. ‘There is a bunch of people who love defaming Bengal and it angers me. I feel angry whenever they defame Bengal. See, there will be a few who are not nice, but not all are like that,’ anerjee remarked, adding that those who seek to malign Bengal should also debate its growth.

‘There are a few from outside who use social media to defame Bengal. Wish they could share the growth of West Bengal also,’ she said. She added that those who criticize the state should also examine their consciences. ‘To the ones doing these things, please continue if your conscience allows you to sleep peacefully,’ the chief minister said.