On her final ODI, cricket legend Jhulan Goswami receives ‘Guard of Honour’ | Watch

London: Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the players as she walked out to bat one final time in international cricket during the third ODI against England at Lord’s ground on Saturday. Jhulan, playing her final ODI at the Lord’s, walked out to bat at number 9 after an ordinary batting display from India. She, however, received a heartwarming gesture on the field from England players as she made her way out one final time in international cricket.

Put to bat first, India lost its top order’s wickets in quick succession to be reduced to 29/4, before Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma restored the innings. However, India continued to lose wickets at quick breaks after the partnership was broken and it wasn’t long before Jhulan came out to bat. The India stalwart, who is playing her 204th ODI, unfortunately, departed for a golden duck in her final innings but walked out to a guard of honour from the players.

A beautiful guard of honour from England earlier today for Jhulan Goswami – What a legend! ????#ThankYouJhulanpic.twitter.com/Pe6TzpZxwP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 24, 2022

Incidentally, Jhulan was last time dismissed for a golden duck in the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket ODI World Cup final against England at the same venue. After six years, though, in her career’s final series, Goswami had the honour of being in the Indian team that beat England in an ODI series in England for the first time in 23 years.