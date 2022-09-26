2 civilians, 1 Army soldier injured in J&K in encounter in Kulgam

During an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam area, three civilians and one Army soldier were injured.

Following information regarding the presence of militants in the Batapora village of Kulgam, the security forces conducted a search and cordon operation. It was thought that three terrorists were confined in a village home.

Officials claimed that after the terrorists began shooting on the security officers, the search operation turned into an encounter. ‘An Army soldier and two civilians got injured in the ongoing encounter. All the three injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,’ a police spokesman said in a tweet.