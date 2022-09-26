Infiltration bid foiled along LoC; Security forces neutralise 2 terrorists in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Kupwara: The infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir as security forces killed two terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, said police. According to police, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the LoC near Tekri Nar area of Machil sector in Kupwara.

‘Based on intelligence input of likely infiltration in Machil Sector of Kupwara district, troops were put on high alert and joint ambushes of Police and Army were laid. Today, on September 25, 2022, two armed infiltrators were observed approaching the LoC near Tekri Nar taking advantage of bad weather. Both the infiltrators were challenged and engaged in a fierce firefight. In the ensuing firefight, both the terrorists were eliminated’, the statement read.

The Police said that the identification of the killed terrorists is yet to be ascertained. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles, six AK magazines, 53 AK-rounds, four hand grenades, two Pistols, two Pistol Magazines and 35 Pistol Rounds. ‘Pakistani currency three notes of Rs 1000, two notes of Rs 500 and seven notes of Rs 50 were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists’, the police added. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.