On three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah to launch BJP’s election campaign

Beginning on September 30, Home Minister Amit Shah will spend three days in Jammu and Kashmir. Before launching the BJP’s election campaign, he would likely offer prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. A top Home Ministry officer stated, ‘The Home Minister would be arriving in Jammu on September 30 and on the same day is most likely going to attend for Mata darshan.’

Shah’s rallies in Jammu and Kashmir are being planned by BJP leaders, and they anticipate that he would declare reservations for the Pahari-speaking people. On October 1, Mr. Shah will speak at a rally in Rajouri, in the Jammu region, and the following day, in Kupwara, in the Kashmir region.

‘He will announce reservations for the Pahari-speaking community whose large population lives in Poonch, Rajouri districts of Jammu division and Baramulla district of the valley. Amit Shah will kickstart the BJP election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir during his forthcoming visit,’ a BJP leader added. Ghulam Ali Khatana, a leader in the Gujjar community, was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP government.

Ravinder Raina, the leader of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, was born and raised in Rajouri. In 2014, he won the most recent assembly election from Nowshera. Mr. Shah will meet with BJP leaders and members at the party office after his trip to Rajouri.