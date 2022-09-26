‘Please welcome…’: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, wife Alicia blessed with a baby girl; name revealed!

Mumbai: Celebrated film-maker Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia have become parents for the first time, as the couple is blessed with a baby girl on Saturday. On Sunday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared this ‘happy’ piece of information with his fans, family and friends on social media. The director announced the arrival of his daughter on social media and revealed that he and Alicia have named their little bundle of joy Alija Zehra Zafar.

The couple were blessed with their first child on Saturday, almost two years after they got married. ‘Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders – colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married’, wrote Ali Abbas Zafar on Instagram alongside a photo of his wife cradling her baby bump. Alicia looks gorgeous in a pink and blue printed outfit in the post.

Calling their daughter Alija the ‘most beautiful gift’ of their lives, the director wrote: ‘Now after almost 2 years, we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24 September at midnight 12.25 am. Please welcome our bundle of joy – Alija Zehra Zafar. Ali Alicia Alija #Aliverse’.

Ali Abbas Zafar is well known for helming films such as ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Sultan and ‘Bharat’. His latest film Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh, released on Netflix on September 16. The 40-year-old filmmaker announced the launch of his production house ‘AAZ films’, a few months back. Ali made his directorial debut in 2011 with ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’. He is currently working with Shahid on an upcoming film.