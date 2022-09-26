Union Govt withdraws incentives, allowances given to All India Service officers posted in Northeast region

New Delhi: The central government has decided to withdraw multiple incentives and allowances given to the All India Service (AIS) Officers for posting in the North-East region, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel said.

The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23. These officers belong to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres.

‘The Government, after review of the various incentives/Special Allowances being granted to the AIS officers working in the North Eastern Region, has decided that the incentives/Special Allowances granted be withdrawn with immediate effect’, said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions notification.