Virat Kohli’s honest admission regarding knock against Australia in third T20I: ‘Not being able to connect…’

The game should not have lasted so long, according to Virat Kohli, who acknowledged that it only went to the final over because he was unable to connect with a few shots after Suryakumar was dismissed.

In India’s pursuit of 187 in the third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav batted wonderfully. Even when the latter was dismissed for a disastrous 69, Kohli smashed a flawless six off Pat Cummins, and it appeared as though he and Hardik Pandya would easily lead India to victory. Australia put pressure on India, though, and the game went into the last over with India requiring 11 off of the final six balls.

Following the game, Kohli acknowledged that only a couple of his shots after Suryakumar’s dismissal failed to connect, and he said that the game shouldn’t have continued for as long as it did.

‘You mentioned the previous over. Due to my inability to link a few before that, it kind of came to that. The game shouldn’t have lasted that long, and instead of 11, we should have likely had 4 or 5 to chase in the final over’ stated Kohli.

‘Therefore, it was crucial for me to keep my cool and establish at least one boundary for the team. I am thankful that I was able to do so,’ he continued.

His final score of 63 off 48 balls gave Kohli his 33rd half-century in T20Is. India won the series against Australia 2-1 and is now preparing for their final T20 International assignment before the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins next month. Before that India will host South Africa for three T20 Internationals.