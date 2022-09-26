You can lose weight in just 9 days with this Navratri diet plan!

The rituals are the main focus of Navratri . It entails engaging in religious practises including fasting, prayer, and indulgence. But most people don’t realise how important these nine days may be for thoroughly detoxifying your body. We often eat items produced with oil, salt, fat, or simple carbohydrates even while we are fasting. As a result, we spoil our diet and begin to feel guilty about following an improper diet plan.
Although Navratri is among the most auspicious holidays in India, you are allowed to indulge in fried, salty, and sweet dishes over the nine days. Because of this, it is crucial that you practise food caution and maintain a light, healthy stomach. Your body’s metabolism and immunity will both be boosted as a result, and you’ll be able to get rid of bodily toxins. Here is the perfect diet plan for you to loose 3 kgs in just 9 days of Navratri.
- Start your day with warm water and a bowl of watermelon or papaya as part of your morning ritual.
- You can have one cup of milk and one seel ladoo for breakfast.
- Try having curd raita as your morning snack.
- Lunch would be enhanced by a 10-dip almond and fruit platter.
- Two kuttu ka atta tikkis are a delicious evening snack to enjoy with tea or salted lassi.
- A dish may also include two kuttu ka atta rotis with a side of potato or pumpkin sabzi.
- One katori sabudana milk or hot kheer for supper wouldn’t be too filling and wouldn’t leave you with a desire.
- Last but not least, drink a lot of water—at least seven glasses every day.
Post Your Comments