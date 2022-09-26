You’ll Drool Over Indian Railways’ Special ‘Vrat Thali’ For Navratri 2022

The Ministry of Railways unveiled a special menu on Sunday for pilgrims travelling by rail for the festival of Navratri, which is scheduled to be observed from September 26 to October 5 in 2022. The Ministry of Railways tweeted, ‘During the holy holiday of Navratri, Indian Railways delivers to you an unique menu to fulfil your Vrat desires, being served from September 26 to October 5’.

The ‘Food on Track’ app, ecatering.irctc.co.in, or calling 1323 are all places where you may order Navratri treats for your train ride. On the way to their destination, the passengers would be given the option to purchase meals devoid of onion and garlic by dialling the number 1323. This service will be offered by IRCTC at 400 stations.

Vrat Thali; Price

IRCTC’s meal menu has a Rs 99 beginning charge. Note that only IRCTC trains with e-catering capability will serve special Navratri cuisine, which is requested of passengers.

Vrat Thali; Menu

There are items like Sabudana tikki and aloo chaap on the menu. With parathas, the main dish consists of paneer makhmali and sabudana khichdi. There are also other menu options, like Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichri Navratri Thali.

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 – 05.10.22. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from 'Food on Track' app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022

How can I book Navrati Vrat Thali?

Step 1:Passengers must input their PNR number in the ‘Choose the Outlet’ step before beginning their search for nearby eateries.

Step 2: Click the ‘Complete the Order’ button. Here, customers can choose their meals, arrange an order, and pay online or with cash when it is delivered.

Step 3: The meal will be served to your seat.

2022 – Navratri

The Hindu holiday of Navratri is observed twice a year in the nation, in the months of Chaitra and Sharad. Both Chaitra and Sharad Navratri are observed in the months of April and September/October, respectively. Hindus around the nation enthusiastically celebrate the occasion.

Notably, the nine nights of Navratri honour the goddess Durga’s nine various forms. Every day of the festival is dedicated to a different incarnation of Durga, Lord Shiva’s consort, commencing with Shailputri and moving through Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.