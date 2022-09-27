Extortion case; CBI accuses Maharashtra minister, 28 others

The India Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) are being used by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a FIR against Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others. They are accused of kidnapping, extortion, theft, criminal trespass, and other offences.

The issue concerns a FIR that was filed by Vijay Patil and was registered in December 2020. Patil is one of the directors of the cooperative educational organisation Jilha Maratha Vidyaprasarak Sahakari Samaaj, which runs a number of colleges and institutes in the Jalgaon region. The organization’s overall assets are thought to be worth Rs1000 crores. The offence took place between January 2018 and December 2020, per Patil’s statement.

The FIR claims that Patil was urged to resign from his position as the organization’s director as part of a criminal conspiracy that was allegedly planned and carried out by the accused named in the FIR.

In his statement, he claimed that in 2018, when visiting Pune, he was taken against his will to a flat in the city’s Sadashiv Peth area, where he was assaulted and threatened with being charged in false cases if he did not comply with the accused. Patil added that the accused were using forgery to take over the educational organisation based in Jalgaon.