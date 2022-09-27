Optus leak: 10K+ records released online; author later takes down the post and apologises

In response to a $1 million ransom demand, a post on an internet forum claimed to have exposed 10,000 customer records from the recent data breach.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, the CEO of Optus, stated that the federal police are ‘all over’ the situation. Later, the comment was removed along with a claim that the author had deleted the data and would not sell it to anyone.

In a text file shared on Monday, the alleged attacker threatened to reveal 10,000 documents daily for the next four days if Optus did not pay the demanded ransom.

The initial post containing the links to the data was removed on Tuesday morning, and the suspected offender apologised for trying to sell the data.

Up to 10 million consumers have been impacted by the Optus hack. About 2.8 million people’s licence and passport numbers were exposed.

The corporation had not yet gotten in touch with the suspected attacker, who claimed that the information was obtained through a network hole that Optus had left open.

Under the newly formed Operation Hurricane, the Australian Federal Police is collaborating with foreign law enforcement agencies to identify the perpetrators.

Email addresses from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Department of Defense are included in the records that have been made public.