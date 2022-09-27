Several PFI members arrested during second round of NIA raids at PFI offices

A second series of searches on the Popular Front of India are being carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other investigation agencies. The NIA continued in its campaign against the radical group. PFI raids are taking place in eight different states. Also, some PFI members have been detained.

Many important information were obtained during the initial set of raids’ interrogations of PFI leaders, according to information obtained from NIA sources. Police and other investigation agencies are conducting raids in eight states based on information provided by the NIA.

Earlier today, around 5 a.m., state police launched a raid and arrested seven PFI leaders from Assam. They were arrested in Kamrup district’s Nagarbera area. On this matter.

Earlier on September 22, searches were conducted against PFI at 93 locations across 15 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.