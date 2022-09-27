Validity of Green Pass on Al Hosn app extended in UAE

Dubai: The UAE has increased the validity of the Green Pass on Al Hosn app. The new rule will come into effect from Wednesday, September 28. The Green Pass will be valid for 30 days after a negative PCR test result for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated people need to get a PCR test every 7 days to retain the pass.

Green Pass is mandatory for entering most public places including shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, sports and recreational facilities, health resorts, museums and cultural centres, entertainment centres, and shops outside shopping centres (except supermarkets and pharmacies) and federal government department offices.

The authorities also lifted face mask rule in the country.As per the new order, face masks have been made optional in most areas. Face masks are not mandatory in schools. Wearing face masks inside flights is also not mandatory. But, air carriers can enforce the rule if they deem necessary.But, face masks will remain mandatory inside medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. All food service providers, Covid patients and suspected cases must wear masks.No social distancing is required in places of worship.